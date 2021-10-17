“You literally look like a witch…F**k off” – Jon Jones’ DMs leaked

MMA journalist Amy Kaplan shared a recent exchange with Jon Jones in which he said she looked like a witch, called her disgusting and told her to “f**k off.”

Jon Jones is no stranger to controversy and even his reactions in the fallout from his recent domestic violence allegations are coming back to haunt him.

Kaplan responded to a Jones tweet, saying he was acting as a poor role model to his daughters and the former light heavyweight champion decided to message her directly with his response.

“First of all you literally look like a witch. Second of all keep my girls out of your mouth. You have no clue what’s normal to them. You’re disgusting over there judging someone else. F*** off,” the message read.

Jones’ statement on the recent allegations

Jones denies having hit his fiancée in the recent incident and also stated that his daughters didn’t hear or see a thing.

“I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing.”

Time for change?

Jones admits the need for change and has decided to make one by quitting alcohol. Jones also stated that he has had a rough life and does have things he needs to deal with.

“That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans.”

In a since-deleted tweet, he also stated “My life wasn’t always great man, being molested as a child, losing a parent and sibling to disease at a young age. It goes on and on man. I got things I need to deal with.”

Further reactions to Jones

The recent allegations had also gathered commentary from the likes of Dana White who claimed misbehaviour is to be expected when Jones spends time in Las Vegas after the alleged incident occurred while Jones was in Vegas to have his fight with Alexander Gustaffson inducted into the UFC hall of fame.

More recently, however, Chael Sonnen wasn’t too happy with Jones’ attitude towards his team. Jones had received a ban from Jackson Wink MMA until a time where he could get his drinking under control and Jones took to Twitter, expressing how he felt slighted by the decision.

“Had a heartbreaking conversation over the phone with one of my longtime coaches last night, really hurts to lose the support of someone I respect so much,” Jones wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Sincere thank you to the rest of the coaches for staying in the fight with me. Our journey continues…”

Sonnen took issue to the tweet saying, “The tweet was disgusting and he said, ‘it hurts really bad to have one of my coaches who I respect so much turn away from me, for the rest of the coaches going for that fight with me, we continue,’ and then he deleted it. The reason that tweet is disgusting is he used the word team. You have the most selfish guy in sport using the word team when convenient.”

