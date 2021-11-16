Chael Sonnen claims that Jon Jones publicly called the District Attorney a ‘loser’

Jon Jones legal situation

In one of his recent Youtube videos, Chael Sonnen seemed convinced that a recently deleted tweet by Jon Jones was pointed at the Las Vegas district attorney.

The tweet by Jones claimed that anyone still talking about the Las Vegas incident was “a loser” that still lived in their mothers’ basement. While the tweet could have been targetted at any number of Jon Jones’ trolls, Sonnen seemed sure that it was meant for the DA.

“Did this really just happen? Jon Jones just told off the district attorney in Las Vegas.

“He went on a tweet and said that anybody who still talked about what happened in Vegas is a loser that still lived at home is a loser that needs to get out of their mother’s basement.

“The only one that’s still talking about what happened in Vegas is the district attorney who has charged Jon with the felony and is yet to bring him in front of them. So that has to be who Jon’s talking about.”

Sonnen isn’t impressed with Jones

While the assumption may not be accurate with many people still hurling abuse at Jones on a daily basis, Sonnen continued to explain why it would be a questionable decision to target someone like the district attorney.

“Is that good politics? Like, literally nobody’s talking about it. I mean Jon Jones is saying that he had troubles within Las Vegas but according to Jon’s story from Las Vegas, absolutely nothing happened.

“Which one is it? Did nothing happen or does he have trouble in Las Vegas and the only one he’s still got to go in front of a court system that is simply not built for speed and now he just publically insulted them? Did that just happen?”

A mockery

Sonnen then put on a mocking tone and questioned why Jones would struggle to grasp the need to question what happened, especially when Jones mightn’t have the best reputation for abiding by the law.

“‘Why are you still talking about old stuff?’ You kind of have to answer for it in a system that is not built for speed when you live in a different state and you’re getting called forward and you’re going to provide something called evidence, something called a case, something called due process.

“I don’t know if you should publicly tell the only person talking about it, which is the district attorney who feels you’re getting away with another one that they don’t have you charged for and you want them to lesser your felony offence against government property. It just seems like a weird thing to do.

“This is a guy that’s got far more time in front of judges and getting them to not throw the book at him than old Chael P has. Maybe he knows something that I don’t.”

