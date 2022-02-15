Johnny Walker has one issue with training in Ireland

Johnny Walker reveals that he is enjoying life training in Ireland but admits there’s something missing.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting, Johnny Walker revealed some of the things he enjoyed when it came to training in Ireland, with John Kavanagh’s SBG, and some things he wasn’t as fond of.

The obvious difference between Ireland and Walker’s native Brazil proved to be one of the annoyances as he claimed he missed the sun.

“Yeah, it’s good but I miss Brazil, I miss the heat, the sun.

“It’s a really nice life (in Ireland), good friends there but I miss the good weather from Brail.”

Despite that, Walker didn’t seem to have any intention of moving home but while he is happy in Ireland, he definitely wants to get away to train elsewhere as well.

Training abroad

After Helwani asked him if he had any intention of moving back, Walker said, “Not really, I’m going to keep training there because I improved a lot but after this fight I’m probably going to go to Thailand to do a little bit of training out there.”

With some of the top Muay Thai gyms remaining in the country of its origin, Thailand, Walker was eying up a few weeks in a gym like Tiger Muay Thai, where the likes of Valentina Shevchenko train and even Khamzat Chimaev was spotted training there recently.

While SBG might focus quite a lot on boxing, Walker believes that Muay Thai is more pivotal in an MMA bout.

“I miss the traditional Thai pads, sharpening my weapons more.

“I have good Thai pads guys, I work a lot of my boxing but this kind of technique helps to improve.

“I’m probably going to spend two or three weeks there, kind of holiday as well, get some sun.”

