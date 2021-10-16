“I’m 56 years old, 20 stone, I outran him” – John Fury on son Tyson ahead of Wilder fight

This is a startling revelation from John Fury.

While talking to Sky Sports recently, John Fury revealed that in the lead up to his fight with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury was barely fit enough to jog three miles.

“I’m 56 years old, 20 stone, I outran him. We went for a run round Liverpool and his lungs were on fire, I thought ‘look at this’. My lungs? You couldn’t hear them. He struggled with a three-mile run.”

“He said afterwards ‘that nearly killed me,’ so that’s where he was at four weeks prior to that big night.”

Despite his top-quality performance and fitness during the fight, this event was just a month before the trilogy bout.



Following his recovery from Covid-19, Fury had stopped his training again to be with his family as his new daughter had to fight for her life.

Seeing the impact it was having on his own son, John Fury decided to help motivate his son and make sure his mental health was also accounted for.

“I went to Alder Hey Hospital, I accompanied him just to keep him right. I said ‘look, you’ve got to do some form of exercise, just don’t sit in here. Let’s go for a bit of a run, you’ll feel better after it.’”

Tyson Fury’s fitness concerns.

John was concerned about what followed as his sons’ fitness appeared to be in a dire state. The concern even had him questioning if the Wilder bout could go ahead with such a short amount of time left to prepare.

“He was going to do it anyway, so what I said was: ‘OK then, I’ll try to make the best of a bad job. I’ll fill him full of confidence.’ But deep down inside I was worried because I thought ‘you know what, he shouldn’t be doing this.’”

Despite all of this, Tyson still came out on the night and performed in what many are considering, one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. John’s pride for his son in the face of adversity was never in doubt.

“I can only commend my son, there’ll never be another man like Tyson Fury, ever, in the sport of boxing.”

“I told him: ‘You’re that good, it’s scary!’”

