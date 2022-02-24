Joe Rogan reportedly teared up after Israel Adesanya defended him

Israel Adesanya continues to show support for Joe Rogan after hearing he teared up following the original defence.

Israel Adesanya was particularly happy to hear how much his defence of Joe Rogan meant to the UFC commentator and was more than happy to double down on his comments.

While talking to Andrew Schultz on Flagrant, Adesanya claimed he didn’t care what people would think about him if it meant he did the right thing.

“Fuck ’em, cancel me,” said Adesanya.

“I love that dude (Rogan)… look, we know what’s going on.”

Adesanya says he knows exactly why people are trying to target Joe Rogan and wants to make sure that others consider why it’s being done.

“That’s why I said ‘fuck the noise,’ because it’s like, don’t focus on what they want you to focus on. Focus on why they are doing what they’re doing.

“Do you know how much manpower it takes someone to go through every single episode of the JRE? They probably had a whole team on that shit and were just like, ‘find where he was using the word.’

“They would have had like, ten people on that shit and hours of footage and it’s like why now?

“I’m not saying think like me, I’m just saying use your brain.”

Israel Adesanya take on Joe Rogan makes the crowd go nuts at UFC press conference 😂🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/VmUrCKWExC — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) February 11, 2022

Why he jumped in

A question about Joe Rogan’s controversial comments had originally been asked of Dana White but Adesanya thought his voice might carry a bit more power in the matter. While speaking to Schultz, Adesanya admitted that he may have also ‘saved’ White in the process.

One other reason that Adesanya decided to jump in was because of how sincere he believed Rogan to be in his apology.

“First off, I know Rogan and I haven’t watched the video because I don’t give a fuck. Yeah, he was wrong, he shouldn’t have said that but (he said he was wrong) and he said ‘I’m sorry.’

“That was the most sincere, non-scripted, Hollywood manager wrote this down for me apology. I’m like, what more do you want?

“When I heard that I was like, let me handle this and just said it how it is. Fuck the noise.”

