Joe Rogan issues warning to Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor could be making a big mistake by going after Kamaru Usman.

While there are numerous names that Conor McGregor has been mentioning recently, Kamaru Usman is the one that Joe Rogan really thinks he should reconsider.

“Now he’s talking about fighting Kamaru Usman,” said Rogan on his podcast.

“Be careful what you ask for… Usman is a big man, and he’s top of the food chain right now.”

There are many issues with McGregor going after Usman and while form is one of the biggest, the natural size difference between the two stands out even more.

Joe Rogan explained the circumstances for his post-fight interview with Conor McGregor at UFC 264. (h/t @LowKick_MMA) pic.twitter.com/NNC5mWkVoH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 27, 2021

“That’s the best pound-for-pound fighter alive and he’s a natural 170.

“You’ve got to remember Conor McGregor won the title at 145 and then he went up to 155 and knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the champ-champ.

“Then he fought at 170 but he fought Cowboy Cerrone who is a natural 155 pounder. No knock on Cowboy, Cowboy’s beaten a lot of good 170 pounders, he’s an elite fighter but Usman’s a different thing.”

A different peak

Rogan not only ranks Usman as one of the greatest fighters of modern MMA but even claims that he could be one of the greatest of all time.

“That’s a different peak. There’s no oxygen at the top of that mountain. That’s as good as it gets over at 170. I would put Kamaru Usman up against any 170-pound fighter that’s ever lived.

“I’m not saying that he would beat George St-Pierre, I’m not saying he would beat all of them but he might beat all of them. He might be the best that’s ever been at 170”

One issue that Rogan also thinks kicks in is the difference in mental toughness between the two fighters.

“The strength of the mind is so important. The ability to overcome, the ability to figure out what to do in times of peril, when things go sideways, how do you adjust? What decisions do you make? Whether you have any give up in you?

“Some people have a little give up in them, you just have to find what the threshold is and people have made Conor McGregor give up.”

Five years ago today, McGregor dropped Aldo in 13 seconds 😤 Joe Rogan’s reaction was perfect (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/m4K3wIgg14 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2020

