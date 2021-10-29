Joanna Jedrzejczyk is not happy with fight offers from the UFC but knows who she wants next

Joanna Jedrzejczyk expressed her disappointment at recent fight options and claimed the poor offers were the reason for her inactivity.

Jedrzejczyk has recently been cut from the UFC rankings and explained that she had been warned in advance that if she didn’t take a fight it would happen. she explained that the offers were so poor that she couldn’t take them.

“If I’m gonna pull out of the fight they’re going to take me out of the rankings because the girls are complaining but I think it’s more about me not fighting. It’s been a while, it’s been 19 months so I agree to that.”

Despite only winning two of her last six bouts, Jedrzejczyk believes her legacy and entertainment value should still be enough to get her the big fights and doesn’t want the “stupid fights” the UFC has been offering.

“You know me, I always put on a show. They not going to give me number 20, 15, 10 5. They’re gonna give me someone good because they want to use my legacy, my name to promote the show.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s removal from the UFC rankings is due to inactivity, I’m told. She’s still on the roster and will be reinserted when she returns to competition. Likely around March 2022. pic.twitter.com/0y7dDFBEUV — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 25, 2021

Who’s next?

Three of Jedrzejczyk’s recent losses have come from both Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. The two will soon clash at UFC 268 and Jedrzejczyk will take either one regardless of who wins but doesn’t know if the UFC will make it happen.

“I’m waiting for Rose and Weili. The winner or I can take even the second place.

“They know this. Dana knows and Dana is a real businessman but I know Mick. He has different job.”

Jedrzejczyk also claims that being cut from the rankings doesn’t bother her too much.

“It’s not like I do not care but I do not care. It doesn’t bother me. That’s the thing. It doesn’t change a thing because I will be back in the rankings and rankings don’t fight.

“What can I say? Nothing, you know.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to fight for the belt or #1 contender.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/FgZq3ml90k — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 27, 2021

Regardless of who her next bout is, Jedrzejczyk is excited to get back in the octagon and will hope for a return to form.

“The next one is going to be even better. I feel it.

“People can say whatever they want to but I feel the happiness again and it’s good to feel it.”

