Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects Zhang Weili fight upon return

Joanna Jedrzejczyk expects the number one contender bout upon return and presumes Zhang Weili rematch will be her next bout.

After disappearing since her previous fight with Zhang Weili, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been removed from the rankings. While Jedrzejczyk didn’t blame the UFC for their decision to do so, she did claim that the offers from the UFC weren’t enticing enough at the time.

With her absence from the rankings, Jedrzejczyk claims that many people believed she had retired but that this is far from the case.

“Everyone thinks I’m not in the UFC anymore,” said Jedrzejczyk on Kanal Sportowy in Poland. (Translated version via Sport.pl)

“I am, I just dropped out of the ranking, because I haven’t fought for a dozen or so months, but I’m coming back and fighting [the No. 1 contender].

Fight of the Year? Fight of the Decade?! 🙌 Relive Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk from #UFC248 via @BTSportUFC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2noElYwFxs — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 8, 2020

The number 1 contender

With her last fight being her loss to Zhang in early 2020, Jedrzejczyk will need a win in her next bout to regain some momentum.

Considering her own predictions, redemption against Zhang could be the perfect way to get back on track.

“It will probably be Zhang Weili.

“I thought it might be Carla Esparza, but [it’s] confirmed that she is the next to fight the champion.”

Jedrzejczyk had considered other fights but if the UFC will give her a number one contender bout, she will be happy to take it.

“Somewhere there is [Maria] Rodriguez, who also fights Yan [Xiaonan] in March, and [then it] becomes Zhang Weili.

“I don’t see any other fight. Just going for the belt.”

While some may be surprised that Jedrzejczyk has gotten such a high profile fight after being gone for so long, she claims that she didn’t even need to take this fight to get a shot at the belt but was too eager to wait.

“Dana [White] made me an offer to fight for the championship, but I would have to wait until November-December and I don’t want to wait. I want to fight.”

