Jake Paul puts idea forward for boxing judges reform

Jake Paul suggests doubling up on judges for more accountability in boxing

Just when it looked like Jake Paul couldn’t get any more involved in boxing, it now looks like he’s eager to reform the controversial judging system.

With a reputation for being a corrupt sport or at the very least having some very questionable calls, many boxers tend to live by the idea that you have to KO your opponent to be sure of victory even in an apparent win.

Jake Paul is definitely amongst those who question the integrity of the sport but thinks he has a solution.

“I think there should be 6 boxing judges for title fights,” said Paul on Twitter.

“3 pairs of 2.”

The issues

Paul’s idea of grouping up referees so they have to justify themselves to their peers is an interesting one but might not work as well considering what follows.

“Each pair has to agree on the same score at the end of the round & if they don’t they briefly debate their reasoning.

“Almost like a jury system.”

The idea that both judges have to debate a result and have to come to an agreement within a short period of time isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker but it does sound like it could cause a lot of issues, holdups or just more confusion in general.

While reform is necessary, Paul’s suggestion isn’t likely to gather too much traction but if there was ever going to be an unexpected person to come in and change the sport, it was going to be Paul.

“These poor decisions change the shape of the sport forever.”

