Michael Venom Page sides with Jake Paul on fighter pay debate

Michael ‘Venom’ Page claims that he has become a fan of Jake Paul since his involvement in the fighter pay debate.

While Michael ‘Venom’ Page may have started off disliking Jake Paul, like most people, he says that he has grown to like him since he’s joined in the fighter pay debate.

Page claims that he originally wanted to get a fight with Paul after watching him box but dismissed the chances of it happening, saying his comment was a spur of the moment thing.

“It was just in the moment, me just saying, ‘I feel like I can,'” said Page on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“In that moment it was just a case of, ‘You guys need me back in boxing.’

“I thought, honestly, since then, I’ve actually been a bit of a fan of him in terms of what he’s actually pushing for, which did surprise me.”

Helwani then asked if Page has actively begun to like Paul.

“Definitely. Again, it’s just what he’s about in terms of what he’s trying to push onto the sport and it’s something that I guess, kind of did it to my heart and kind of affects me and affects a lot of my colleagues.

“A lot of up and coming fighters that I’m training with, in the gym and I would love to see their generation, the next generation coming up, that they don’t have the same struggles and the same complaints and things going through their career.”

The debate

While the debate is nothing new, Page believes that it will take the bigger fighters and bigger promotions working together to solve it.

“We need a competitor that is willing to make those things happen.

“If it doesn’t start with the biggest show in Mixed Martial Arts and they’re not willing to do it then other shows are going to have to be the first person to take that step and it will definitely apply pressure to the bigger shows.

“A lot of fighters are going to be like, ‘it’s better over there.'”

Page doesn’t know if he’s the one to lead the charge yet but claims that he will do what he can to help.

“I want to try and help fighters as much as I can.

“Fighters do need to come together. It is a difficult one, it puts a lot of people under strain.

“They get sidelined… and that’s another reason why we need to come together. Somebody needs to organize something so that we can actually have one stance.”

