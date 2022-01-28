Jake Paul releases Dana White and Conor McGregor diss track

Jake Paul released his diss track aimed at Dana White and the UFC’s top earners: Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

In the latest of Jake Paul’s attempts to go after Dana White, Paul has opted to release a diss track that also targets the UFC’s top earners, including Conor McGregor.

In the video, Cris Cyborg plays a cameo of a fighter being scammed by the UFC before Paul begins the song by copying Eminem’s famous rap from Eight Mile but changing it to, “Now everybody from the UFC, put your motha f*ckin hands up and follow me.”

Mairis Briedis has now dropped a diss track to call out Jake Paul… [📽️ Mairis Briedis] pic.twitter.com/EZDb1gNfC3 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 28, 2022

The video continues to mock White before launching into McGregor’s sordid past, Masvidal’s financial situation and Nate Diaz’s lisp.

Paul then cuts the music to say “Dana, pay your fighters more. Give them healthcare, you scumbag.

“I haven’t met a single person who says anything good about you. I passed my drug test and you went silent. I’m keeping my foot on your neck until you tap, b*tch.

“Stop raising your pay-per-view prices on the fans and not paying fighters more. Greedy, old, lonely, bald, b*tch.”

Fighters Union.

Paul had teased the diss track the day before it was released while on ESPN and after being asked about his crusade against White and the UFC he claimed his intentions were pure.

“It’s really about the fighters. I’ve been in the gym, and I’ve seen how hard these guys work and how mistreated they are and how underpaid all of them are.

“So it’s really about fighter pay and getting them healthcare, poking the bear and disrupting his whole entire business.”

Paul then claimed that he wants to start a fighter’s union because the fighters aren’t able to speak out against the UFC with their current contracts.

“I want to create a fighters’ union. This is my goal to really impact the whole entire sport, both MMA and boxing, and leave an everlasting stamp. I just so happen to not be beholden to anybody.

“A lot of these UFC fighters they are beholden to Dana White. They can’t speak out against him, so I’m using my platform because I’m one of the very few people who actually can.

“I’ll say whatever. I’ll speak the truth. I’m doing what my responsibility is as a fighter and as someone who cares about other fighters.”

