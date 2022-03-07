Jake Paul suggests Jorge Masvidal should fight Conor McGregor

Jake Paul thinks that a Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal would likely end in a quick knockout

Jake Paul has returned to Twitter to take shots at some of the bigger names in MMA, as he tends to do.

After UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal was on the receiving end of the Youtuber turned boxer’s put down.

“First of all Masvidal, you ain’t rich,” he tweeted following discussions of Masvidal making more money than Colby Covington.

Paul made sure to drag McGregor into the conversation in his next tweet before claiming that the two would be a good matchup.

“We already know Conor can’t finish Diaz

“Right fight to make is Masvidoll vs Macgregor. 50/50 fight, ends in KO. Both can throw and both have weak chins.”

At least he was nice enough to say they can both throw.

Rekindling a feud

This isn’t the first time that a fight between McGregor vs Masvidal has been organised, however, with UFC president Dana White claiming that the size difference between the two was too much of an issue.

The two had more recently feuded with McGregor taking a shot at Masvidal after he pulled out of his fight with Leon Edwards.

“It’s also Jorge Masvidal birthday’s but he a b*ttch for bottling the fight against Leon. F*ck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight.

“Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!”

Masvidal made sure to respond to that comment with a tweet of his own that said, “I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest payday of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars.”

The feud died off after that, however, and the talk of a bout between the two seemed to fade with it.

Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal seems like the perfect fight to make next. Both coming off multiple losses, both past their best but both still household names. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/l9gq1BVl1r — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) March 7, 2022

Read Next: Ukrainian fighter claims UFC Russia Instagram blocked her

Read More About: mma, UFC