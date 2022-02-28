Israel Adesanya has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s callout

Israel Adesanya wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev

While it probably won’t be any time in the immediate future, Israel Adesanya has claimed that a fight with Khamzat Chimaev would be of interest to him.

“I don’t have to take him seriously until I have to take him seriously,” said Adesanya on the True Geordie Podcast.

“That’s a guy I’d definitely like to fight if he does what he says he wants to do because guess what? He will bring in a lot of eyes.”

While his few fights might mean Chimaev’s level of talk could be considered delusional, Adesanya appreciates that that’s how it begins and has high hopes for the hot prospect.

“That’s how it all starts and those are the ones who are crazy enough to make it happen and he’s on his way but show me something first. Show me something.”

“Oh, I like that. I was really impressed…”

Chimaev’s first fight against a top ten guy saw him face Li Jingliang where Adesanya claimed he saw something special in Chimaev’s game.

“His last fight is the one that made me take notice. I was like, I know how Jingliang is. He’s good and he (manhandled) him beautifully.

“There’s something he did in that fight. I won’t give it away but I was like, Oh, I like that. I was really impressed.

“So, that’s what made me take notice of him properly.”

While Chimaev is certainly making a splash and has plenty of fighters called out, Adesanya claims he’s still a while off a middleweight title bout but that he would be waiting for him at the top.

“At the moment it’s just barking in the wind and I’m not saying he can’t (make his way up), he can beat a lot of these guys at 185, a lot of the top guys but let me see it first and then we’ll start talking.”

