Israel Adesanya backs the UFC to do right in controversial issue

Israel Adesanya claims that the UFC have made some mistakes with how fighters have been treated in recent years but believes they will do the right thing.

After signing a new contract, Israel Adesanya claimed that he was happy with how much the UFC pay him. Adesanya is a big supporter of Francis Ngannou and while he believes that the current heavyweight champ deserves to be paid more, he doesn’t link his new deal to the controversy that came from Ngannou’s situation.

“I signed this bout agreement on Monday. I don’t know about this narrative of, ‘they just gave me a new deal because of what’s happening with Francis.’

“My dealings with the UFC don’t need to be brought forth because every case is different. In Francis’s case, he needed to bring that forward because it was atrocious and I respect him for that and like I said, this is the first step.”

With massive backlash hitting the UFC in recent times, Adesanya claims that their mistake can now be recognised and that they can still deal with it.

“Dana already said they had dinner with him before they went back to Cameroon, they’re going to have dinner when they come back.

“People make mistakes. The UFC’s filled with humans. Humans make mistakes, human error. We can always amend those mistakes.”

Trickle down effect

While fixing Ngannou’s contract needs to be the first step, Adesanya claims that the way this could spread to other fighters is also pivotal.

“Honestly, rising tides lift all the ships and with this, I feel like it’s the first step in this trickle-down effect to the rest of the fighters and lifting everyone up.

“I’m not saying to pay the debutants some crazy money. I’m just saying, pay them enough to train feed their family and not have a second or third job. We’re UFC fighters.”

Fighting for the biggest promotion has worked out well for Adesanya and it doesn’t appear as though there’s anywhere he’d rather be. With this in mind, he claims that the UFC will do the right thing.

“I love this company. I’ve wanted to be here for so long.

“Now that I’m here, I’m fortunate to be in this position that I’m in to sign this new deal but the UFC’s going to do right.”

