Israel Adesanya claims to know Robert Whittaker’s downfall

Israel Adesanya claims that Robert Whittaker’s lack of genuine humility will be his downfall.

Israel Adesanya is feeling confident ahead of his bout with Robert Whittaker and believes he knows why Whittaker failed to beat him the first time.

Adesanya even claims he was so confident in his first fight with Whittaker that he switched his fight style on the night.

“I matched his energy,” said Adesanya. “‘You want to stand ten toes down?’ I can stand ten toes down and I can get buck wild and I matched his energy.

“At the end of the first round when I dropped him, I wasn’t even phased. I was going to do something I think but then I was like, calm down and head to the corner because the bell had just rung.”

Adesanya’s switch up was important to him as he felt as though he had been dominant and that it would leave Whittaker no choice but to be humble.

🇳🇬 Adesanya v Whittaker 🇦🇺 Will Bobby Knuckles have his revenge or can the Champ maintain his perfect run through the UFC middleweight division? This is going to be elite! 🔥#UFC271 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/Fl4JQfz3dS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 7, 2022

Humility

Humbling Whittaker could actually have been a favour in Adesanya’s book as he believes that Whittaker’s ego is what’s standing in his way.

“I humbled him to the sense that he can’t say the shit he was saying the first time around because he was talking all that shit saying, ‘I think Adesanya isn’t as good as he thinks he is.’ I remember that.

“I saw a little snippet of what he was saying. He finds it hard to swallow. He’s admitting it, he’s saying the right things but he’s not believing it. His ego still won’t let him and that’s his downfall.”

“To be fair, I’m not friends with most of the guys I fight” Robert Whittaker on why he’s over the whole ‘they don’t like each other’ narrative ahead of his #UFC271 rematch against Israel Adesanya. More: https://t.co/4JCzQAf5gy pic.twitter.com/31snwFj2d8 — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) February 4, 2022

While people would say the same about Adesanya’s ego, he notes that the difference between him and his opposition is his ability to realise his limits.

“People tried to say that about me leading up to the first fight. He’s too egotistical, he’s not humble like Whittaker. I’m like, ‘Bro, stop.’ I am extraordinarily humble (joking reference) but I know my limits.

“I know I’m the shit but at the same time I know I ain’t shit. He needs to check himself.”

Adesanya will fight Whittaker for the middleweight belt on the 13th of February at UFC 271.

Read More About: UFC