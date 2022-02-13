Israel Adesanya slams New Zealand’s fair-weather support of MMA after ‘shafting’ fighters

Israel Adesanya puts New Zealand on blast for supporting other sports ahead of MMA.

Israel Adesanya didn’t have much to say in favour of his country’s attitude towards MMA as he claimed that New Zealand can take on a fair-weather supporting attitude when it comes to the sport.

“I put something on my story this morning that my coach put up. It pretty much had the stats of three fighters from Auckland, New Zealand fighting tonight and we’re pretty much representing the country and the UFC has, however many countries this is going to be viewed in.

“When we’re doing great they want to pat us on the back and piggyback on what we’re doing but when they had the chance to shaft us…”

Adesanya even claimed that he was still pissed about their handling of Dan Hooker’s visa situation and showed no love for the way they treat fighters, claiming that fighters from New Zealand are self-made.

“That’s why, what they did to Dan Hooker, that still pisses me off.

“I don’t want to give him too much time because f**k the c**t anyway but we’re self-funded, self-made, we never had any handouts from the government, we’ve done this shit ourselves and we don’t need them.”

The Dan Hooker situation

The situation that Adesanya was referring to was that of Hooker’s visa application. While other sports like rugby received exceptions for their teams to train and travel, Adesanya felt that the New Zealand government weren’t being fair towards MMA fighters that didn’t receive the same privileges with Hookers visa application being a prime example.

“You will never see me fight in New Zealand ever again, ever again,” Adesanya said on YouTube at the time.

“All that money, they can get it from somewhere else. The rugby, the cricket, and all the others they’re f***ing giving exemptions to. But for me, you will never ever see me fight on these shores.”

Adesanya claimed that there could be an element of racism when it came to New Zealand fans dealing with him but was surprised it was also happening to Hooker.

“They’re racists, some of them are f***ing racists.”

“Of course, they don’t want a black boy representing New Zealand. But, you’re doing this to Dan “Hangman” Hooker.”

