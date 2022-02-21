Israel Adesanya’s manager calls for fighter pay to be disclosed for all UFC athletes

“All I care about is leverage for the fighter.”

In what is one of the UFC’s most hotly debated topics in recent times, fighter pay concerns seem to be hitting the UFC quite hard at the moment.

The secrecy around UFC fighters’ contracts seems to be a massive issue, with Dana White getting targeted by the likes of Jake Paul. Should the UFC reveal these details, it would provide greater clarity for everyone.

Israel Adesanya’s manager, Tim Simpson, claims that disclosing fighter pay would also be incredibly helpful for managers that the UFC work with, and would make the contract process as fair as possible for fighters.

“I think it should always be disclosed,” said Simpson on The MMA Hour.

“You take the Israel and Conor examples aside, I think sports-wide if every UFC salary was disclosed, it’s going to create more unity, more leverage for the fighter. That’s all I care about, leverage for the fighter.”

Simpson works with Paradigm Sports, the agency that represents Conor McGregor and Cris Cyborg. While Adesanya has been largely positive about his experience with the UFC, Cyborg was recently involved in Paul’s diss track against White.

While the top fighters pay might be more widely spread, Simpson would find disclosure of all fighter pay beneficial to expedite contract negotiations.

“I would love to know when I’m negotiating for someone who’s not Israel, here’s a relevant [comparison], I think it would make things so much faster.”

Comparing fighter pay to other sports

Most major sports see the details of an athlete’s contract revealed publically but Simpson believes that it would be even more important in combat sports because the comparisons are more accurate.

“It’s not the same as the NBA and NFL, right, because the [comparisons] are more accurate because you don’t need to sell tickets necessarily.

“Combat sports are so different. It’s like 50% your athletic side, 50% you’re putting asses in seats. Being the brand, being a prizefighter.

“I think in the stick and ball sports… you can look at how many rebounds, how many points, how many assists, compare that to another guy who plays this [many] minutes and you can almost get [comparisons] that way.”

While performance is key in all sports, fighters have the added responsibility of creating their own brand as opposed to joining one. With that considered, disclosure of fighter pay would be highly beneficial for comparisons in negotiations.

“Fighting is not that linear. You can take this guy who has won this many fights in the UFC or this many fights in the UFC but they could be completely different pay scales because one guy is a Bobby Green, who’s got a brand and another guy, whoever it may be.

“So in that sense the [comparisons] aren’t going to be perfect but I think there would be no harm in giving those numbers to everybody, even if it’s not public.”

The argument against

Simpson does see the other side of the debate but firmly believes the pros outweigh the cons.

“I’ve heard arguments ‘nobody wants the pay disclosed cause nobody wants to know how much everyone’s making.’

“I hear that but I don’t think that hurts LeBron James. Athletes can deal with that.

“I think yes, that’s relevant and if any fighter feels that way, I totally respect it. But I feel for the good of the whole sport if it were disclosed, not publicly even, just like an internal database, it would benefit all fighters.”

