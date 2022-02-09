“We have nobody in MMA with power over their own career, as much as Israel Adesanya” – Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen claims that Israel Adesanya brings something to the table that other fighters don’t

While Israel Adesanya mightn’t be the biggest draw in the UFC at the moment, Chael Sonnen seems to think he at least does things the right way.

Sonnen had particularly high praise for Adesanya when it came to how he promotes himself and believes it’s why he can do what he wants.

“We have nobody in MMA with the power over their own career as much as Israel Adesanya. Now, Israel Adesanya is given that power because he strategically takes it,” said Sonnen on his YouTube.

“Adesanya, who will entertain you on the way to the ring, he’s the only interesting walkout in the business aside from MVP, he will entertain the hell out of you in the ring, he will cut a promo before he leaves the ring… he is a triple threat.”

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker!! We’re counting down the days until #UFC271… pic.twitter.com/50CQM0D7KK — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 6, 2022

An ability to do those things might be pivotal to Adesanya’s success and while some fighters can definitely do some combination of the three, Sonnen believes Adesanya is the only one to do them all.

“If you can do one of those things, you have a spot in this business, if you can do two you have a spot at the top of the card, he’s the only one that can do all three.”

“Nobody has controlled his own career and his own destiny like Israel Adesanya in the history of MMA.”

Using that power

The power that Sonnen claims Adesanya has seems to be well used by the middleweight champ as he seems to get the fights that he wants, even if they don’t make the most sense.

“Israel Adesanya used that very power to go for a champ champ spot against (Jan) Blachowicz in a weight class that he couldn’t even make, let alone had never competed in.

“Israel Adesanya used that power to take on a personal rival in Yoel Romero who was coming off a loss.”

While his next opponent may remain a mystery, Sonnen is confident that Adesanya will get whoever he goes after.

“Issy is going to let us know who he’s fighting next and whoever Issy says he’s fighting next, if he get his hand raised against (Robert) Whittaker, if history is our greatest trajectory to the future, we know it’s who he’s going to be fighting next.”

