Islam Makhachev dubs Conor McGregor title shot talk ‘fake’

Islam Makhachev doesn’t believe that Dana White will actually bring Conor McGregor right back for a title-shot.

The likelihood of a fighter getting a title shot, coming off two losses to someone who just lost their title shot would seem incredibly unlikely if it was anyone besides Conor McGregor but Islam Makhachev doesn’t even think he would get that level of special treatment.

“I think this is fake,” said Makhachev when addressing the rumours.

“For the fans, it makes things interesting but I think it’s fake.

“It’s going to be hard for him to make 155 because he’s drunk all day and a lot of people are going to smash him in the division.”

Makhachev hasn’t been impressed by McGregor’s recent performances and it’s easy to see why. While Dustin Poirier is a top-quality opponent, Makhachev thinks that McGregor’s time fighting top-quality fighters is up after losing to him and believes money bouts are what he should resign himself to now.

“He’s just going to fight against Nate Diaz or some old people to make some money and that’s it. He’s never going to be champion (again) he’s never going to compete at this level.”

Conor McGregor is not impressed with Islam Makhachev 😳 pic.twitter.com/60wc5OnOj4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 4, 2022

A potential bout

While Makhachev doesn’t think McGregor belongs at the top of the lightweight division, he does admit that he would be open to fighting him.

After a back and forth between the two, Makhachev claimed he would take the bout but claims McGregor never would.

“Let’s go, let’s do it. Why not?” he said laughing.

“He’s just playing games, he’s never going to take this fight. He knows it would be a long night for him.”

When comparing how Khabib Nurmagomedov did against McGregor to how he would, Makhachev chose his words carefully so as not to diminish Nurmagomedov’s achievement.

“What Khabib did to him… I’m gonna… He’s not the same now.

“When he fought with Khabib, he’s in good shape, not drunk much but now he has to retire. This guy has money, everything but if you want to come back, let’s do it.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, UFC