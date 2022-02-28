Islam Makhachev claims Conor McGregor is an easier fight than Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev isn’t a fan of Conor McGregor and claims that McGregor needs a win before he could even challenge him

Conor McGregor’s performance in the octagon since defeating Donald Cerrone has been pretty abysmal in comparison to Islam Makhachev’s over the same time period.

So, when asked if he would fight McGregor, Makhachev claimed that ‘The Notorious One’ would have to prove himself first.

“Honestly, I don’t remember when this guy beat someone,” said Makhachev when asked about McGregor in a press conference.

“He’d have to come back, beat someone and then let’s go, why not.

“I’m going to smash him. Bobby Green will have been harder for me than him.”

Considering how easy Makhachev made his fight with Green look, McGregor could be in serious trouble if Makhachev’s assessment is accurate.

The Bobby Green fight

With Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, Islam Makhachev didn’t have much to worry about. In his coach role, however, Nurmagomedov admitted to being a bit anxious about the fight.

Islam Makhachev says Conor McGregor would be light work. “Bobby Green is going to be hard for me. More than Conor.” pic.twitter.com/1s4peN46DV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 27, 2022

“Bobby Green. So much experience. He’s a good striker… I was a little bit nervous.”

Nurmagomedov’s nerves didn’t come down to a lack of faith in his fighter however as he simply explained that anything could happen in a fight. Luckily for both him and Makhachev, things seemed to go according to plan.

“I don’t want to disrespect Bobby Green… but there’s levels, always.

“I think Bobby Green is a fighter, you know but Islam is elite. This is what I think, this is what I feel after training with him a long time.”

While it might not be fair to mix the two narratives, if the level difference between Makhachev and Green is as big as it seems and if McGregor really is an easier opponent for Makhachev than Green, Makhachev vs McGregor might be a bout that’s best avoided.

