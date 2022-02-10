Irish UFC fighter discusses sparring with Katie Taylor

Ian Garry revealed that he has sparred with Katie Taylor before his time in the UFC.

While Ian Garry is relatively new to being a professional in his sport and Katie Taylor has already had quite the career for herself, the UFC fighter claims that the two sparred together.

With Garry’s fight being on the same month as Taylors, Ariel Helwani asked Garry if he would consider himself a fan of Taylor’s.

“I am, yes,” he said on The MMA Hour.

“It’s hard not to watch Katie, she’s one of the best athletes to come out of Ireland. She’s phenomenal.”

Garry then revealed that as a boxer in his younger days, he had a link with the 20-0 boxer.

“Yes, I sparred her when I was younger, when I boxed. My coach was good friends with her coach.

“I’ve had a lot of boxing fights and a lot of boxing experience when I was a kid”

#ClassicBattles Delfine Persoon vs Katie Taylor, back in December 2018, was one of the best female boxing fight in history. Both really showed their skills and gave the crowd a night to remember. pic.twitter.com/jFoIiKD2al — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) February 10, 2022

Sparring.

With one of his teammates helping Taylor out more regularly, Garry had the chance to step in the ring with Taylor for a bit.

“One of my teammates used to go over and help her and I went over one time and I sparred her as a kid. Nothing crazy but she was fast.

“I was there watching him and I just jumped in for a round and she was unbelievable.”

While Garry accepts that Taylor doesn’t necessarily have the knockout power of some professionals, he believes that her calibre and technique are enough to ensure that she maintains her position as the best.

“She’s been at the top of the sport in amateur and now in professional and she’s so good.

“Yeah, she might not have that knockout power but she doesn’t need it. She’s such an amazing boxer. Technically her ability is phenomenal.”

