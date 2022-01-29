Irish MMA fighter Dean Barry to fight former CM Punk opponent in UFC debut

Dean Barry has announced that his first UFC bout will be against former CM Punk opponent, Mike Jackson

Former CM Punk opponent Mike Jackson is set to welcome Dean Barry to the UFC.

Jackson’s UFC past is a controversial one, having fought CM Punk in a bout that left fans disappointed and booing his efforts.

Despite Jackson winning the bout at the time, the win was overturned due to a positive reading for marijuana in his blood test.

I can finally announce it I’ll be facing Jackson for my @ufc debut April 23rd in Las Vegas! We have unfinished business LETS GOOO!!! 🇮🇪🥷

For sponsorship please pm myself 🔥 #war #snipertime #ufcdebut #teamsniper pic.twitter.com/dnjcf94aEt — Dean Barry (@deanbarry92) January 29, 2022

Barry is now set to face Jackson after a bit of a bumpy road to the UFC. Despite the fact that Jackson is set to be Barry’s first UFC opponent, his new contract isn’t his first with the UFC.

Barry explained how an incident from his teenage years held up his UFC opportunity on Twitter, saying, “I think its time I clear up why my UFC debut and visa has been so delayed.

“I used to always avoid it and not want to talk about it but its the journey of life we are all on and nobody is perfect, it’s nothing crazy but its a shadow I carry with me that’s stopped many opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Barry (@deanbarrymma)

“When I was only 17, I was young and stupid as we all are, a guy I went to school with asked me to hold a package in my house, and I did. A few days later the police turned up and raided my home, so I got a conviction and had to live with that for years.

“I have never been in an ounce of trouble before or after that event and that is why I couldn’t get my visa, but it cost me an absolute fortune. I learned a lot from it – and it made me the good man I am today. That is why my debut has been delayed because I had to wait for this to be done.

“My point is we all do stupid sh** growing up – and I want to be a good example for any troubled teenager growing up – You can turn it around and nothing is ever impossible. Martial arts certainly saved my life. I Just wanted to clear it up and move past it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Barry (@deanbarrymma)

A lifechanging announcement

The good news came at an important time for Barry as he had just received some important personal news before his contract was renegotiated.

“Life can be so crazy.. last Wednesday I found out I was going to have another baby, it was a complete surprise then I went home took a nap and was trying to figure out what’s next.. then I got a phone call that the UFC wanted to sign me it’s been such an amazing week”

Barry’s excitement about the debut is undeniable as he even took to Twitter to compare what could have been, had he not gotten the all-important news.

“True story- Last week I was about to start a 5 am job picking boxes for minimum wage 6 days a week. Now I’m in fight camp for my UFC DEBUT!! Keep pushing and chasing it won’t happen immediately but eventually, it will happen.”

