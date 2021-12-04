Irish fighter involved in Bellator’s bantamweight grand prix

Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix

Following a massive win for Sergio Pettis over Kyoji Horiguchi, Scott Coker explained how excited he was for the upcoming Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix.

When asked why he chose the Bantamweight division, Coker said it was because he rates it as one of the best divisions that Bellator have.

“Honestly, this is the division we could probably do a 16 man tournament, easily. When you look at the top eight guys, they’re just all killers and we said this has to be the division.

“It’s probably one of the best divisions we have and, to me, whoever wins this tournament’s going to be the best bantamweight in the world.”

While the matchmaking for the Grand Prix can be a hotly discussed topic, Coker stated that he and his team would seek to make the best possible matchups.

“It’s not going to just be one vs eight, two vs seven. Myself and my team and my matchmakers are going to sit down and pick the best matchups, style-wise, and that’s how the tournament will be chosen.”

The Fighters

Since the Grand Prix would need both Horiguchi and Pettis, there will be an appropriate recovery timeframe for Horiguchi as he recovers from his KO loss to Pettis.

“As far as the tournament, honestly, I think it’s going to happen sometime in March. We’ll check in on Horiguchi tonight, maybe tomorrow we’ll have some update but if he’s ok and he’s going to rest a little bit, I think by March he’ll be fine and we’ll be ready to go.

“My goal, really, is to work it out with Showtime to see if we can get an additional timeslot and do it all in one night. I think that would be amazing to have all four fights on one night, all those guys, eight fighters and then let’s get it on.”

As well as Sergio Pettis and Kyoji Horiguchi, Irish fans will be delighted to see that ‘The Strabanimal’ himself, James Gallagher, will be part of the Grand Prix. It will also feature Patchy Mix, who has recently defeated Gallager, Juan Archuleta, Leandro Higo, Magomed Magomedov, and Raufeon Stots.

Other 2022 events

Besides the tournament, there is plenty to look forward to in early 2022 according to Coker.

“We’ll have another announcement in probably a week or so but we’re definitely going to be back in January at some point. We’ve got some big fights ahead.

“If you look at the light heavyweight tournament, we had a big fight between Corey Anderson Vadim Nemkov and when I look at the beginning of this tournament, it will be another great fight sometime in the first quarter.

“Bader versus Maldavsky, I think that unification bout needs to happen. We’ve got a lot of great fights. I think MVP [Michael ‘Venom’ Page] vs [Yaroslav] Amosov will happen in the first quarter or early second quarter.”

