Ireland’s Ian Garry wins at UFC debut

Ian Garry has made his UFC debut and while it wasn’t a perfect performance, as he admitted himself, the Irishman was happy to have a win in the UFC on his record.

Joe Rogan asked Garry if the hype is real and was immediately met with, “fucking right it is.”

Garry was happy with his knockout but admitted that the magnitude of the event may have gotten to him a bit.

“I just want to say that was some hell of a knockout but Jordan put up a great fight for the first round.

“For the first time in my life, I felt a little bit of nerves, a little bit weird.”

Steps back. Launches that bomb. Ian Garry via KO R1 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/eiMKGskonQ — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 6, 2021

The young fighter came into the fight having become champion in cage warriors and despite his success there, Madison Square Garden was always bound to stand out.

“23 and making my UFC debut at MSG. It doesn’t get bigger than this, we just shocked the world. The Irish are back baby.”

Rogan asked Garry how the change felt and if it was different to what he had experienced.

“Of course it did, it’s the biggest stage on the planet for a fighter. I’m fighting in the most historical venue in the world. McGregor, Ali, Mayweather, Pacquiao. Everybody’s fought here and now Ian Garry’s fought here. We did it Joe.”

Predicting ‘The Future’? Ian Garry (@iangarryMMA) told me this week he’d get a late stoppage in the first round of his #UFC268 clash with Jordan Williams. Boy did he make good on that prediction. Watch this space, folks. pic.twitter.com/HW15DQmiWj — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 7, 2021

After an problematic road to the Cage Warriors’ title fight, Garry thanked his new team for taking him in.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the guys at Sanford MMA, to my coach Henry Hooft, Jason Strout, Greg Jones. These guys took me in. My last fight I fought for a world title fight, my team didn’t show up and I won a world title fight. Now I signed to the UFC, I’m with the best gym on the planet.

“I’ve a lot to learn, I’m 23 years of age. we’re going to be a world champion, we’re taking over the division.

“A wise Irish man before me, he stepped in this very cage and he said ‘We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over’ and this is the takeover part two.”

He's not here to take part, he's here to take over 🇮🇪 A dream debut for Ian Garry! #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/McxKgb1ruz — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 6, 2021

