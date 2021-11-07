“I think they’re insane to go the same night as us” – Dana White on Alvarez vs Plant

Dana White slams ‘insane’ decision for Alvarez vs Plant to be placed on the same night as UFC 268.

On a night where the UFC produced a pay-per-view that’s the fourth-highest that Madison Square Garden has ever seen, Dana White couldn’t quite wrap his head around the decision to put Canelo Alvarez’s bout on the same night.

White smiled and laughed to himself as he was asked how many more pay-per-views his promotion would have done than that of Alvarez and Plant.

“I don’t know, I hope they did well. I think they’re insane to go the same night as us. It literally doesn’t make sense.

White admitted, “I watched it ringside” but when asked if he paid for it he shifted his eyes side-to-side and said, “yes…” a reaction which got a laugh from those around him.

White was then asked about Stephen Espinoza’s decision to keep the two events going at the same time. To which, he replied that he wasn’t a fan of Espinoza or his logic.

“He’s an asshole so that doesn’t surprise me. It was a bad idea, I think it was a bad idea and they charged 80 bucks for it.”

Dana White was spotted watching Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant during UFC 268 tonight and was asked if he paid for the Showtime PPV… [📽️ @UFC] pic.twitter.com/dXfjOw7Bbs — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 7, 2021

One man that White is a fan of is Canelo Alvarez and it seems like he’ll be an even bigger fan after the event.

“I like Canelo… I bet on Canelo, that’s why I watched the fight. I bet $100,000 on him to win by knockout.”

The long road to New York

Not only was UFC 268 impressive in comparison to the boxing bout, White claimed it was also a top ten UFC event and a top-five for MSG.

“Think about how long it took us to get here, right.

“We’re number one all-time gate here at MSG and now number four (too)

“Think of all the massive events that have been here and we’re number one. Sheldon Silver’s in jail and we’re number one. Karma’s a motherfucker.”

‘Yahoo! sports’ detailed the Silver situation. They wrote, “Silver is the corrupt former politician who, as the speaker of the New York State Assembly, repeatedly blocked legislation that would have legalized MMA in the state. What was more galling is that the votes were there, in both the state assembly and the state senate, for many years before it finally passed after Silver was indicted and removed from his position.

“It was one person, who was convicted of kickback schemes that benefitted him by millions of dollars.”

The numbers

White said that it was ESPN’s decision and not his on whether to reveal the forecasted numbers but said he was happy with how it went compared to projections.

“That’s ESPN. If ESPN want to put the number out, we’ll put it out but we buried… buried the projections.

“We’ve got these bean counters that tell us what the numbers going to be. We destroyed that number so I’m happy, Jimmy Pataro, the president of ESPN was here tonight. He kept running over here showing me his phone as it would go up and we’re all pretty excited.

“We’re going to break the all-time pay-per-view record this year. Our record.”

THE CHAMP DROPS COVINGTON AT THE END OF ROUND 2️⃣ [ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/XudVqRqp9d — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

White also revealed how the card stacks up in comparison to other UFC events, even calling it one of their best.

“Eighth-highest gate in UFC and there’s nothing I love more than when there’s so much hype around a card and the card actually delivers. That’s what means everything.

“So yes, I would call this one of the best ever.”

Read More About: mma, UFC 268