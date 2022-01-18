Alexander Volkanovski claims Giga Chikadze looks like an ‘idiot’ after disrespectful comments

Alexander Volkanovski slams Giga Chikadze’s disrespectful actions surrounding the Calvin Kattar fight

While disrespect is all part of the fight game, UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, claims that Giga Chikadze took it to another level in his recent call-outs.

Volkanovski’s big issue with the situation wasn’t even what Chikadze said to him, but instead how he disrespected so many fighters that are ranked above him.

“There’s a few guys that were a little disrespectful, but I mean, look, there’s going to be people that are going to trash talk,” said Volkanovski on The MMA Hour.

“It’s a part of the game. We understand that but there’s other sides to it and there is real disrespect. Not only to me but to Calvin Kattar as well.

“You’ve got a man, a top contender, in front of you and you act like you’re just going to walk through this guy.”

“A bit of an idiot..”

If that wasn’t bad enough, Volkanovski believes his subsequent loss made it even worse for Chikadze.

“Not only, let’s win first before you start carrying on, you’re probably going to get injured, the fight’s not too far away and all that like.

“There’s so many things that come into play and then, he’s just in there trying to say you’re taking the easy way and disrespecting Zombie [Chan Sung Jung] like he did.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Pull up. You better win. This is gonna look real bad.’

“I think it was a bad choice because now he just looks like a bit of an idiot.”

One of the more bizarre reactions was that of Chikadze overreacting to Jung, The Korean Zombie, after Jung posted a simple emoji on Twitter.

“Then he’s carrying on, even to Zombie. All he did was one of them (facepalm) emojis.

“Who wasn’t thinking that. The way you’re carrying on, who wasn’t thinking that.

“If you’re going to play that game, you’ve got to expect that criticism.”

