Ian Garry reacts to his first UFC opponent being cut

Ian Garry’s reaction to having his first UFC opponent, Jordan Williams, cut isn’t what you’d expect

Ian Garry is undeniably making a name for himself with his personality and fight skills but his reaction to his first UFC opponent Jordan Williams getting cut after their bout was unexpected.

“I mean, obviously, it is pretty cool that I’m retiring people. I’m not going to sit here and lie, it is pretty cool.”

While Garry did take some joy in that fact, he does believe that Williams has what it takes to get back to the UFC.

“Firstly I want to credit Jordan because Jordan and Marc Montoya (head coach at FX Muay Thai) did a hell of a job in that fight. That was my toughest fight to date.

“He changed a lot between fights so I think he’ll be back. The work he’s doing with Marc Montoya, he’ll be back but I’m going to be retiring a lot of people in my career. So, I have no problem with just making a tally.”

Ian Garry (⁦@iangarryMMA)⁩ helping out Mike Chandler (⁦@MikeChandlerMMA⁩) ahead of his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/gUbo461mKl — Ian O’Neill (@ioneillmma) September 16, 2021

The first of many

Williams might be the first in the UFC to be cut after fighting Garry but Garry is convinced he won’t be the last.

“That’s what I want. I want to retire people. When they fight me, I don’t want them to be fighting anymore.

“I want them to be beat up so bad that they go, ‘Why am I doing this, why am I here.'”

Even when considering how dominantly he wins his fights, Garry claims one of the best things about his dominant wins is when the opponent can’t even remain in the octagon as his hand gets raised.

“Layla’s (Garry’s girlfriend) favourite thing about my fights is when the other person isn’t there when I get my hands raised.”

