Ian Garry claims his girlfriend got him noticed during Ireland return

Ian Garry claims that even when covering his face, he gets recognised in Ireland because of his girlfriend.

Ian Garry is becoming a bigger name by the day, so when he comes back to Ireland, it should be expected that he would be recognised.

Unusually for Garry, his girlfriend is actually the reason he can’t get away with going incognito.

“It was very cool, there were times when me and Layla just casually went to town, just having a look at shops and just kind of enjoying it. Dublin’s very nice, they light up the streets with Christmas lights and stuff so we went there, had a walk and it was cold and I had a hat and a snood on around my face. I get cold.

“I’m walking down the road and I see someone look over. I think, there’s no way he’s going to know it’s me. He’s like, ‘Iano, what’s up.’ I went over to him and I was like, ‘how did you know that was me? I’m completely covered up, just out of curiosity.’ He was like, ‘your missus.’

“I see how it is, they’re not looking at me, they’re looking at her.”

Declining UFC London

Now living and fighting out of Florida, the sunny weather seems to appeal to Garry more as he claims he didn’t want to come to UFC London for a fight.

“I have no interest in fighting in London right now. I’m moved to Florida, I’m training out of Florida, I’m based in the US.”

While Garry’s decision might be unfortunate for fans looking to go and see him, he does claim that he’s thinking about fans with his decision.

“I like the idea of friends, family, all the Irish support travelling away and having a holiday to support the career, rather than just going across the pond and fighting in London.”

