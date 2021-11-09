Max Holloway’s message for entitled ‘divas’ in the UFC

Max Holloway doesn’t want to be another ‘elevator diva’

Max Holloway will fight Yair Rodriguez this weekend but some may be surprised that it isn’t Alexander Volkanovski that he’s facing off against.

Holloway has no problem fighting whoever he needs to fight, whenever he’s needed to fight and had a message for the fighters who are expecting to be given the title shot with a limited resume.

it’s Max Holloway fight week and i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/aOjVH25USY — Lucky🌹 (@LuckyMMA_) November 8, 2021

“Everybody, everytime, everywhere. You know the UFC, they don’t have this tournament structure, so a lot of these guys are just waiting at the elevator.

“They’re ready at the elevator to go to the top. I’m not an elevator waiter. There’s no line at the stairs so that’s where you can find me.

“This is not new for us, this is not new at all. For me and my team, it’s very important not to be ‘elevator divas’ you know. I just want to get out there and keep doing the damn thing.”

“You can’t leave it to these guys. We’ve got some bad judging.”@danawhite on the scoring and result of Volkanovski-Holloway at #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/NWXljsh7bp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020

Why not Volkanovski?

If most fighters were in Holloway’s position the likelihood is that they’d have been looking for a title shot but Holloway revealed he didn’t have to take this fight to get another shot at Volkanovski.

“I didn’t want to wait till new year. I want to keep up fighting. Every one, every time.

“UFC told us. They told us we didn’t have to. They told us we could wear it out but I was like, ‘yeah, I ain’t about that.’

“I talked to my team, let my team know and they was all on board.”

Max Holloway wobbled Volkanovski and then taunted him 😱 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/GAXAQRTMCt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 12, 2020

Rodriguez.

Yair Rodriguez is by no means an easy opponent but Ariel Helwani seemed to think his absence from the octagon for two years meant he wasn’t worthy of a fight against Holloway. Holloway didn’t see it like that and expects a serious performance from Rodriguez.

“I expect fireworks man. I’ve got nothing but respect for him. He always comes, he always brings the fight and I just can’t wait.

“Two years is a long time, he could be working on a lot of different stuff so we’ll see what happens. We get to find out here in a couple of days.

Holloway understands why so many fighters have been calling him out and thinks it’s worth their while to do so.

“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best and the best is ‘blessed.'”

Last time we saw Yair Rodriguez in the octagon… We witnessed an absolute classic vs Korean Zombie, and probably the most insane KO in UFC history 🔥 With ONE second left, the miracle hellbow 😱#UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/PrLk6UDZIc — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 17, 2019

