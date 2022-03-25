Henry Cejudo advises Khamzat Chimaev on smarter route to becoming double-champ

Henry Cejudo has a suggestion for Khamzat Chimaev that makes a lot of sense

Khamzat Chimaev might be better off following Henry Cejudo’s advice than following the standard route that most fighters would if he hopes to become a titleholder in two weight divisions.

Cejudo seemed to drop his usual cringy act when speaking to Chimaev and Darren Till on his podcast with The Schmo and actually offered some serious advice to Chimaev that could seriously speed up his road to a title fight.

“I want to challenge you because this is what I think is more likely the way it’s going to iron out,” said Cejudo when discussing Chimaev’s plan to go after Kamaru Usman.

“I think Kamaru is going to fight Leon Edwards for the belt, it’s already been said by Dana White, Conor McGregor’s going to slip in and Kamaru wants to make money.

“Who wouldn’t want to fight Conor McGregor? That really is a payday.”

.@KChimaev doesn't want to wait for Usman if he fights McGregor… If I was in Khamzat's shoes– I'd go after Adesanya and then move down. Izzy is the easier fight. I agree with Khamzat, he'd SMESH HIM! "If I take his back, I TAKE OFF HIS HEAD!!!!!" 🐺https://t.co/T6lYSxk2wD pic.twitter.com/FbaoiXctvO — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 24, 2022

The road less travelled

While Cejudo did point out the issues with waiting for a shot against Usman, he pointed to another champion that mightn’t be as tough to reach.

“So, the way I see it, Khamzat, for you, if you’re planning on becoming a double-champ or even a triple-champ, I think you go after Israel Adesanya.

“I think you go up, you fight him and then you come down or maybe you go up to light-heavyweight if you like.”

Chimaev agreed that he didn’t want to be left waiting for a long period of time as he feels like he’s ready for a belt and revealed he’d already discussed moving up with Dana White.

“I said to him (Dana White) if Kamaru stays away a long time and if he thinks Israel will accept the fight, he said maybe. I don’t want to wait for somebody.”

Read More About: mma, UFC