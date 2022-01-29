Gray Maynard claims Dana White brought hate upon himself with ‘vindictive’ UFC

Gray Maynard came out strongly against Dana White and the UFC, claiming that White has brought this current wave of hatred upon himself.

Following the release of Jake Paul’s diss track on Dana White, former Ultimate Fighter contender, Gray Maynard, took to Twitter to slam White and the UFC.

After comments didn’t look favourably upon Maynard’s praise for Paul’s diss track, he pointed to why he believed White deserved the hatred and even claimed that it was only the beginning.

“You know how many times I’ve heard Dana shit on fighters and people in general. He brought all this on himself. To be honest, I think it’s really just the beginning.”

Nate Diaz vs Gray Maynard at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on November 30, 2013. #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/I1SnTbzCif — danawhite (@danawhite) January 23, 2016

“A very vindictive company..”

After comments were then made about Maynard’s personal record being to blame in the situation, Maynard claimed that even in a title fight the money could be an issue.

“Look, man. I don’t expect you to understand my experiences working with the UFC. But I can assure you after my 1st title fight when I was only guaranteed $26k. Reality hit pretty hard and I started finding other ways to make money.”

The natural progression from that question then came through with Maynard being asked why he didn’t leave the organisation if he was unhappy.

Maynard answered that by explaining that the UFC’s rise at the time meant falling out with them could follow you to whatever promotion you ended up in.

I had low expectations going into it, but that shit was actually funny as hell. 😂😂🤣🤣 JAKE PAUL – DANA WHITE DISS TRACK (Official Music Video) https://t.co/E7WiRGNUe5 via @YouTube — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) January 28, 2022

“Back then UFC started buying up promotions w/ their contracted fighters. So a) there weren’t many promotions b) if you left and they bought that promotion, then you’re contracted with a very vindictive company with 0 options.”

Jake Paul.

Paul’s level of involvement remains to be seen at this point but Maynard was at least thankful that Paul has been raising awareness for the issue.

“Hopefully, he jumps on board to make some real changes with the Ali Act and lawsuit going on with the UFC.

“He is bringing some attention to the issue though.”

That’s true to an extent. Ultimately I feel it was because the UFC create a monopsony, that really gave us no other options at the time. That’s what the class lawsuit going on is about. At the end of the day a judge will let us know if that was what happened. We’ll see https://t.co/zxrOFPHXpx — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) January 28, 2022

