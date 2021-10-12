Gilbert Burns puts name forward for Strickland fight

Gilbert Burns expresses interest in Strickland fight.

Luke Rockhold has pulled out of his November 6th bout against Sean Strickland and Gilbert Burns is one of the first to express interest in taking his place.

While there is no official word on who will step in or even if the bout will go ahead, the UFC is currently searching for an opponent.

Middle weight nov 06? Sign me in I fight Strickland and I meant it — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 12, 2021

Burns took to Twitter to put his name forward for the middleweight bout. Burns usually fights at Welterweight but with less than a month till the set date, a lack of time for a weight cut could work in his favour over most Middleweights.

While Burns is coming off a loss, he boasted an impressive seven-fight win streak against some big names including Tyron Woodley, Damian Maia and Stephen Thompson before being defeated by Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

Brendan Allen wants a rematch

One fighter that immediately responded to this was Brendan Allen, who was looking to get another chance against the rising star.

Allen had fought Strickland in a catchweight bout in November 2020 but after losing their bout, Allen went on to win his last two fights. Strickland has also remained undefeated since then, most recently defeating Uriah Hall via decision after a 5 round fight.

Allen responded to Gilbert Burns on Twitter by saying “Stay in ur lane durinho lol I got business to attend to.” He also responded to another post discussing a new opponent saying, “Put me in coach.”

Rockhold’s injury

Rockhold is out of the bout due to a back injury. The fight would have been Rockhold’s first fight back since 2019 where he was KO’d by Jan Blachowicz who has since gone on to become the light heavyweight champ.

Rockhold said on his Instagram story, “There’s no easy way to really say it but the fight is off in New York.

“I ended up herniating a disc in my back, L4, L5, and the docs say it’s nothing I can play with. I need to do some treatment with some recovery time. Some things just aren’t meant to be. Sorry to the friends and the family and all the people but we’ll be back. Till next time.”

