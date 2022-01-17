Giga Chikadze slams the Korean Zombie with harsh Instagram story

The Korean Zombie’s reaction to Giga Chikadze’s loss didn’t sit well with Chikadze

Giga Chikadze had been talking a big game in the lead up to his bout with Calvin Kattar, so when Chan Sung Jung, The Korean Zombie, aired his disapproval for Chikadze, no one was surprised.

The drama started when Max Holloway had to pull out of his trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski, with Chikadze feeling that he deserved to get the bout.

Volkanovski claimed he wanted the Korean Zombie instead, and Chikadze didn’t take that too well.

“He told Dana White he will fight anyone, except me. I made a living knocking out midgets all my life but I never knocked out midget does steroid cheater,” said Chikadze on Twitter.

The trash talk came as Chikadze was still due to fight Kattar so the decision to pick The Korean Zombie seemed like a much better option.

Regardless of this, Chikadze continued to slam Volkanovski for his choice.

“I think I’ve been too nice all my career, and maybe it’s time to talk some shit,” he said to MMA Junkie.

“Just wait for my trash talk. I’ve learned English very well now, and I’m ready to go.”

“That little chump, he’s taking the easy task. Korean Zombie’ has probably like from the last seven fights, he’s 4-3. I’m on a roll. I’m 7-0 since I got into UFC, so how can you avoid me?

“There is a reason why he’s avoiding me, and I understand that. You know, he’s fighting the guy who’s already dead. He’s a zombie, you know, and I’m here, the new guy. New blood. New dog. Ninja and I deserve to be standing right there.”

After the fight

Since then, Chikadze has lost to Kattar, knocking his hopes of a title back a few steps. Jung also didn’t appear to be too sympathetic considering what had been said by Chikadze.

Chikadze’s reaction to that tweet then might seem like a bit of an overreaction, considering he had talked so much before the fight and failed to prove his worthiness of an immediate title shot.

Chikadze said, “f*ck you Korean Zombie! Be happy with someone else’s loss. You cheap f*ck.”

