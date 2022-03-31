George St-Pierre reveals advice he gave Francis Ngannou on UFC situation

George St-Pierre thinks Francis Ngannou could be better off leaving the UFC.

Francis Ngannou’s contract negotiations with the UFC became quite heated around the time of his fight with Ciryl Gane and while they have quietened down, for the most part, George St-Pierre has given his two cents on the matter.

“I’m telling him as a friend, he needs to get paid to his value and if he’s not satisfied with what the UFC gives him, go get your service somewhere else where they’re going to pay you well because he’s not young,” said St-Pierre on The MMA Hour.

While the advice isn’t what most UFC fans want to hear, the reality is that Ngannou could make more money as a free agent. St-Pierre believes Ngannou needs to see himself up financially as a champion because that might not last too long at heavyweight.

“You know, he’s a heavyweight but heavyweight… you never know what can happen. One punch can change the fight.

“It’s very rare that you see a heavyweight stay champion for a long time so he needs to get paid. He needs to go somewhere that he’s going to be paid what he’s worth.”

Immense Pride

It’s no easy feat to make it to the top of the heavyweight division and GSP couldn’t be happier that Ngannou has achieved it.

“I’m so proud of him. I’m very happy.

“He works so hard, if you read his bio, man, the guy crossed the ocean with a boat and nobody could swim, the guy could have died.”

While it would be impressive for anyone, St-Pierre thinks that it must be that much more meaningful for someone who’s been through as much as Ngannou.

“For him, the significance of fighting must be different coming from that background. He’s got an incredible story and he made it, I’m so glad he made it and he deserves it 100%.

“He even fought his last fight with a knee injury, that’s crazy. He took an enormous risk. Now it has to pay off, life needs to pay him back. He’s worked too hard for this, he deserves it more than anybody.”

