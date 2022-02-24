Gegard Mousasi eyes up Anderson Silva after Dublin bout

Bellator champ Gegard Mousasi has his sights set on boxing Anderson Silva next.

Gegard Mousasi seems to be confident about defeating Austin Vanderford in their Dublin based Bellator bout as he has already called out Anderson Silva for his next bout.

Mousasi was a top UFC contender before he left the promotion to dominate in Bellator but has been relatively inactive for the last while. This is why he is eager to get plenty of fights under his belt this year.

“Unfortunately I’ve fought twice the last two years,” said Mousasi on The MMA Hour.

“I would have loved to fight more but it’s the pandemic. They’re gonna keep me busy this year.”

Gegard Mousasi wants to throw hands with Anderson Silva in the boxing ring because he’s “too old” for MMA.#Bellator275 | More: https://t.co/v5ejN5PitN pic.twitter.com/9louEQsnq9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 23, 2022

While he already has multiple bouts in mind, fighting one of the all-time greats is high on his list.

“Three times (he wants to fight this year), and I want to fight Anderson Silva in boxing.

“My managers are gonna push for that fight. You, Anderson, don’t run away from me.”

Options

The decision is now up to Anderson Silva and while Mousasi is a top fighter, there will be no shortage of options for ‘The Spider.’

“Now it’s up to him. I think it’s not very interesting [to fight him in MMA]. In MMA he has lost, but in boxing, he’s still winning. I think it’s different and it’s more entertaining.

“I threw it out to Scott [Coker] and Showtime. … I’ve been pushing for it.”

“I have a lot of respect for Anderson [Silva]. He’s an MMA legend… Anderson’s done great against Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but I’m not that, I’m not those guys.”@JakePaul believes he’d give Anderson Silva his toughest test to date 🥊 (via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/9lGG7iUdft — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 13, 2021

One other potential bout Silva could get for a big payday would be Jake Paul who has previously expressed interest in fighting one of his ‘idols.’

“I would love that fight…” said Paul of Silva

“I think he was the first celebrity that I met. So it would be fun to bring it back full circle and fight someone who was, I guess, one of my first idols.”

