Are Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev avoiding each other?

With the lightweight division looking so intense at the moment, Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev seems like the fight to make but why are neither calling the other one out.

Chael Sonnen views the situation as being particularly strange but is curious what Khabib Nurmagomedov’s opinion really means for the situation, having experience with both fighters.

Sonnen said: “You have Justin Gaethje, you have Islam Makhachev. They’re both arguing resumes as a way of getting in front of one another. You now have the blessing of Khabib. That matters.

“If anybody is to weigh an opinion on who is better, should it go fisticuffs, Khabib works out with Islam five days a week, Khabib fought Justin Gaethje. Khabib’s opinion matters.

“Who knows how sincere Khabib is being, who knows. He’s got his guy, he’s betting on his guy but I think the one thing we do look to Khabib for, his integrity. Khabib’s always been straight with all of us. Khabib was straight with us even the night he said, ‘I had a bite of Tiramisu’ and got teased forever after but he always tells us the truth.”

Then, why not fight?

Khabib’s blessing, therefore, should mean something and his integrity tends not to be something that MMA fans question but while his opinion means something, surely the two coming together would be the best test of worthiness.

“Khabib is giving the blessing to Islam and Islam alone. There is a sincerity that I take from that, however, I have never seen two guys in my history, as a fight fan and follower, go at each other more as Islam and Justin and never suggest, ‘how about we fight?’

“Never once have I seen two guys go back and forth over resumes and who should get what and when they should get it but never one time offer, you and me, unified rules. I just never seen it and it makes me wonder why.”

With a busy champion and number one contender, surely the two would be better off organising this fight so they’re ready when the time for the champion to be ready arises.

“Charles Oliveira is busy with someone named Dustin Poirier, we don’t even know who the champion is going to be and we have the two clear-cut top contenders vying for that position without ever suggesting we fight.”

Gaethje has the upper hand

Considering his recent fight, Sonnen would expect that Gaethje would be in the driving seat for any negotiations.

“It would just seem to me in the world of negotiation that Justin Gaethje has the upper hand.

“Justin Gaethje has the ranking, Justin Gaethje has the amazing performance, Justin Gaethje has the win over Michael Chandler who was ever so close to being the champion of the world.”

Sonnen even had advice for Gaethje, laying out a clear message to let Gaethje tell Makhachev who’s boss.

“I believe that Gaethje is in the driver seat but at some point, Gaethje’s going to have to say, ‘Hey Islam, let me tell you how this goes dumb dumb.’

“‘I’m the top contender and you get on my bad side, I’m not giving you the title shot even when I become champion. So you can sit down and shut your mouth right now and I will give you the title shot.

“‘This is my deal, you shut up now, you stand down and when I become champion I will give you the first opportunity. You speak up one more time and you try to get this fight one more time, I’m not extending that favour to you.'”

