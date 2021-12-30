Francis Ngannou’s agent’s scathing review of the UFC

Francis Ngannou’s agent, Marquel Martin, isn’t impressed with how the UFC are handling Ngannou’s contract situation

While speaking to Sirius XM, Francis Ngannou’s manager, Marquel Martin, revealed the situation that is occurring with the UFC and claims that the heavyweight star is still open to negotiating with them.

“From the beginning, we’ve always and still do, remain open to negotiating with the UFC. Even from my standpoint and his representation’s standpoint, UFC is the best MMA promoter in the game,” said Martin.

Martin’s concern is that the UFC aren’t the best option for Ngannou at this point and with Dana White’s recent response to the situation, he shouldn’t be expecting more effort from the UFC to change that.

Dana White gives his own Heavyweight Champion a huge ultimatum! 🤯 Would Dana actually allow Francis Ngannou to walk away from the #UFC?#MMA #MMANews pic.twitter.com/LxV9XTNNiW — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) December 23, 2021

“However, it has to make sense for Francis. At the end of the day, I work for Francis and he and I spent a lot of time chatting back and forth, trying to understand exactly what it means for his future and we’ve had a lot of back and forth with the UFC.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t heard back from the UFC since, I want to say, June. You hear this false narrative of representation. What does representation look like in your mind UFC? To say yes to every single thing you do.”

Marquel Martin and the UFC

White and Martin probably won’t be friends any time soon. After White criticised him publically, calling Martin and his team incompetent, Martin clarified his position.

“Am I supposed to take you out to dinner, be your best friend? No. I have a fiduciary obligation to my client and the facts are, ok, if you want to judge me and try to put me out of business for whatever reason and bully me publically, I don’t respond to that.

“CAA doesn’t respond to that. We know how to do our job. We’re very competent at what we do. Let me make this clear, it’s not all about money, it is 1,000% not all about money and they know that but at the end of the day, the UFC has a business model. That’s how they run it with all their fighters.”

Tensions rising publicly between Dana White and Marquel Martin (Ngannou’s manager from CAA) on social media. (Via @bokamotoESPN‘s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xtI6Q6PgfN — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 29, 2021

A stand-off

As the situation stands, Martin, Ngannou and the UFC don’t seem to be three entities that will all work together in the near future but what way that trio breaks up remains to be seen.

Martin does maintain that he and Ngannou are open to another offer from the UFC but unfortunately feels like it’s a stand-off at the moment.

“They can’t put themselves in a situation to establish a precedent that negatively reflects (upon) them, so that’s kind of the rub.

“If they had an offer that made sense for them and for Francis, we’re open to entertain it.

“They’ve made it pretty clear where they’re at so it’s unfortunate and I hate to say this, but it feels like a stand-off.”

“It’s not ALL about the money.” Francis Ngannou’s agent @Marquel_Martin joins @ReneePaquette & @MieshaTate to discuss the HW champion’s wants amid contract negotiations with the UFC. ⏬FULL Interview on the Throwing Down Podcast!https://t.co/JNCBiYvXqL pic.twitter.com/PJ0BzDkmWt — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 28, 2021

Read More About: mma, UFC