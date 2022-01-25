“He was broken” – Francis Ngannou felt like Stipe Miocic in Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou was brought back to his first fight with Stipe Miocic after seeing Ciryl Gane struggle

Francis Ngannou ending up with a decision win over Ciryl Gane was a surprise to almost everyone, but what may be more surprising was that the bout reminded Ngannou of his first fight with Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou looked to be in trouble in the early rounds but began to shock everyone as he came back with his wrestling skills.

“By the second round, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m losing this fight,'” said Ngannou on The MMA Hour.

“I came back in the third round, handled it well and at the end of the third round… I looked at him and saw me when I fought Stipe the first time. I’m like, ‘This guy is done.'”

Ngannou did seem to be following Miocic’s lead when he held back his dangerous opponents with his wrestling and feeling like he mentally defeated his opponent went a long way to backing up that idea.

“He wasn’t even able to listen to his coach, I was listening to his corner talking to him and he wasn’t reacting.

“I’m like, ‘he’s done.’ This is exactly like me when I fought Stipe… that’s the moment I knew I won the fight.”

While Ngannou was definitely tired as the fight went on, he felt his physical fatigue was a better state to be in than one like Ngannou’s mental fatigue.

Ngannou even claimed that he thought Gane was broken when he looked at him.

“He was broken, I could tell. I looked in his eyes and thought ‘this is a done deal.’

“I was definitely tired but I knew I was able to control my mind and to feel everything but I know he wasn’t able to do that. He wasn’t even listening.”

