Francis Ngannou’s coach calls for long time UFC judge to be fired

Eric Nicksick, coach of Sean Strickland and Francis Ngannou, has called for long-time UFC judge Sal D’Amato to be fired.

Sean Strickland’s victory at UFC Vegas 47 would seem clear cut to most, so UFC judge Sal D’Amato’s call to give the bout to Jack Hermansson earned him a lot of criticism.

While most MMA fans won’t know much about D’Amato, his name might seem familiar as a long time judge for the UFC. Despite being a judge for as long as he has been, his recent scoring has annoyed many viewers of UFC Vegas 47.

One person who was particularly annoyed about this was Strickland‘s coach, Eric Nicksick. Nicksick wasn’t happy with D’Amato and took to Twitter to air his grievances.

“Fucking Sal D’Amato… Wow,” he tweeted.

“Not even one media member scored it for Jack. I know we won but if this guy is still judging, he will continue to make egregious decisions and ultimately cost fighters their careers and livelihood. Fire Sal.”

Not even one media member scored it for Jack. I know we won, but if this guy is still judging, he will continue to make egregious decisions and ultimately cost fighters their careers and livelihood. #fireSal pic.twitter.com/g70PizTsuO — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) February 6, 2022

Nicksick then followed up by saying that referee training would be an option that he could be open to.

“Nevada Athletic Commission, how can we be better? Once again, I will open up any of our practices to allow judges and refs to take advantage of getting reps.

“Judges only reps are live fights, then they go back to their 9 to 5’s. Any way we can help get better, I’m in.”

Further disapproval

Nicksick wasn’t the only one who wasn’t impressed with D’Amato after the bout, with fighters like Aleksandar Rakic and Chris Daukaus also speaking out about the scoring.

“D’Amato the Mazzagatti of judging,” said Rakic.

Steve Mazzagatti was something else pic.twitter.com/HgYBZbToHK — Rogan🏝 (@MarkHuntgoat) October 27, 2021

Daukaus then questioned if D’Amato would have to justify his questionable call.

“So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack?

“Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing.”

Read More About: UFC