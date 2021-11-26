“It’s going to happen” – Francis Ngannou has no doubts that he will knock Ciryl Gane out

Francis Ngannou on Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou has praised Ciryl Gane as both a nice guy and a talented fighter and has believed for some time that their paths would cross.

With a bit of a history between the two fighters, Daniel Cormier asked if Ngannou could have predicted Gane’s rise.

“I didn’t know when but I imagined that it could happen.

“He’s a very talented guy, he’s really good and the landscape can change anytime so he was a possibility. I knew that he was a possibility.”

Looking back on Ngannou’s first fight with Stipe Miocic, Cormier asked if Gane would face the same situation when fighting Ngannou. Ngannou didn’t think that would occur because he wouldn’t let the fight last long enough for that to happen.

“He doesn’t know that moment and I don’t know if he will be in that moment because that moment is kind of like deep water. This fight might last a few rounds or not but I’m not seeing me taking him to a decision.

“I’m knocking him down, oh sure. I won’t go there to knock him out but I know at some point it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen. I’m trying to imagine all the possibilities but… it’s going to happen.”

Former training partner

While a lot is being made of the connection between the two fighters, Ngannou believes that it is being greatly overestimated as the two were never really together for that long.

“We didn’t train much together. I was on my way from Cameroon in January but I was cut short in the time because the fight was in February, I was like, ‘let’s stop in Paris’.

“I was there for one month and in this one month, he was at the gym because he was getting ready for some fight. At that point, he was fighting in a promotion in Canada so that’s when we had to train.”

While they trained together, Ngannou claims that he never viewed Gane as a teammate, just a training partner who was a nice guy to talk to around the gym.

“No, he wasn’t. I mean obviously, we met at the gym. He’s a nice guy, cool, you chat a little bit before training and that was all.”

