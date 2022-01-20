Francis Ngannou is tired of addressing Ciryl Gane friendship rumours

Francis Ngannou denies that the friendship that’s being portrayed in the media is anything close to the relationship he shared with Ciryl Gane

Despite the overall tone of Francis Ngannou’s bout with Ciryl Gane being one of revenge and a personal rivalry, Ngannou claims that the reality isn’t even that exciting considering there never was a friendship.

“We just spent a few sessions in three weeks, which was maybe six sessions of training, definitely less than eight,” said Ngannou at the UFC 270 media day.

“That was back in January 2019. Because after I fought Curtis Blaydes in China, I went back to Cameroon, and on Christmas, I had the Cain Velasquez fight.”

The only reason that the current training footage even exists is that Ngannou claims he couldn’t get back to Vegas for a proper training camp.

“I couldn’t come back to Vegas on time to set up a training camp, because the fight was on February 17th, so I stopped in France to train there for one month, and at the time, Ciryl was there training for his fight in TKO, I believe.

“So he left before I left… I think it was three weeks before I left to go for his fight. Then after that, by the end I think it was February 3rd, I flew to Phoenix.”

Ngannou doesn’t understand how the great rivalry built up. Gane has remained relatively quiet throughout the build-up but his coach and Ngannou’s former coach, Fernand Lopez, has had more publicity ahead of this fight.

“I was there for two weeks before the fight. That’s it. I don’t know where you guys came from with all this friendship, sparring partner.

“Other than what I explained to you, there’s nothing else. I do believe if you ask him those questions, he’s going to approve those answers. I think regardless, he’s honest.”

