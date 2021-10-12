More fighters come out in favour of Poirier to finish 2021 as champion

Joining the list of big MMA names favouring Poirier in his upcoming challenge for the belt is Mike Brown who sees Poirier becoming the champ and dubs him “the best lightweight in the world.”

With one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC at the moment, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is certainly due a few challenges but with the large number of fighters expecting him to fail growing even larger, the champ is receiving an almost unprecedented amount of doubt for someone with his record.

Oliveira is currently on a nine-fight win streak with eight finishes and a decision over Tony Ferguson. Poirier, however, is only on a three-fight win streak in comparison. Poirier has beaten Conor McGregor twice and also defeated Dan Hooker since his loss to former champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mike Brown gives respect to Oliveira but picks Poirier

While Oliveira has been scrutinised a lot in MMA circles, coach Mike Brown respects him but thinks too highly of Poirier.

“I love the matchup,” Brown said. “It’s exciting. His style, he’s an elite submission grappler, one of the best in the sport and it’s a fun puzzle. But I think Dustin is the best lightweight in the world, without a doubt.

Gaethje has his say

As well as the opening odds for the fight, which saw Poirier as a -180 favourite (over 60% likelihood of winning), fighters like Justin Gaethje have been sure to poise ‘The Diamond’ for victory. Gaethje said “Dustin Poirier beat me, I’m not going to put myself above him. I’m better than Charles Oliveira. It goes Dustin Poirier, then me, then Charles Oliveira.”

Other fighters seem to agree that Poirer will become champ.

Paddy Pimblett also thinks that Oliveira is in for some trouble. “I think Poirier will land a big shot and put him to sleep, to be honest.” Judging by the Michael Chandler fight, Pimblett believes, “Oliveira can get caught with big punches and he can get hurt and Poirier’s got big power. He’s a big 155.”

Gerald Meerschaert said, “I think he’s a little too big for Charles, his wrestling’s going to be too good and he’s going to be too much of a force coming forward.”

Dustin Jacoby also agreed. He said “I’m going to put ‘The Diamond’ man, he’s rock solid and he stays active”

