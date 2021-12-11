F1 race director denies aiming point deduction comments at Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Michael Masi denies recent comments being aimed at Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen specifically.

F1 race director Michael Masi spoke to Sky Sports F1 and claimed that his point deduction comments were not specifically aimed at Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The comments stated that stewards could apply point deductions to drivers should any major fouls be committed by a driver. Despite speculation that the drivers could potentially play dirty to win the championship, Masi has claimed that the warning was for everyone.

When asked if the comments were strange and unusual, Masi said he considered them to be nothing more than a friendly reminder for the drivers

“I don’t know, necessarily, about strange. It’s one of the penalties and the stewards have a huge range of penalties available to them that can be imposed depending on an incident.

“One part that we need to remember with the final championship round is that in some cases, elements like grid penalties would mean nothing.”

Other battles

With the weekend not only being about the championship battle between Hamilton and Verstappen, Masi decided to point out that his consideration’s go beyond one situation.

“We need to look at it on that basis and it was a warning for everyone because there are other battles for The Constructor’s championship and so forth, not just Mercedes and Red Bull but even as we go further down.”

While many will still believe that the comments are specifically for the drivers Masi also pointed out that the comments are for fans at home too and with many fans expecting foul play, the comments could be just as important for them to know that drivers know what they’re doing if they play dirty.

“It was just a reminder to everyone that this is another one of the penalties that are available to the stewards and to make it clearly aware that it’s not just something where we’re sitting back.

“We have looked at it all and just wanted to remind everyone, both in the paddock and at home that there are other elements that we can consider.”

