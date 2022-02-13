Dustin Poirier believes Nate Diaz fight would mean more than a Conor McGregor bout

Dustin Poirier revealed how much more a fight with Nate Diaz would mean to him over a bout with Conor McGregor

With Dustin Poirier’s recent bids to fight Nate Diaz not looking as promising as they did previously, the former opponents of Conor McGregor mightn’t end up getting the big money fight they were looking for if the UFC don’t act soon.

Poirier did admit that he had been a fan of Diaz for a long time, even before his time in the UFC.

“It’s a combination of everything, but it’s also history,” said Poirier to TMZ. “I was living at my mother’s house watching this guy fight on The Ultimate Fighter.

“These are the kinds of fights that mean something to me, and like I said, he’s a pioneer of the sport.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Nate Diaz said he wants Dustin Poirier for his retirement fight and then he wants to get out of the fight game. pic.twitter.com/j1cno8Afpg — runningmma (@runningmma) February 13, 2022

“He and his brother have been around forever. When his brother was fighting in PRIDE, I was a fan. This is way before it was even cool before it was a mainstream sport.”

Poirier believes that if the fight does happen, it will be a quality matchup.

“Nate’s a fighter’s fighter and I love what he brings, the intensity, the fight he brings, and I think with my style, it’s going to be an incredible fight.”

“The door is closed…”

A potential fourth bout with McGregor doesn’t seem to be of any interest to Poirier as he feels he’s already beaten him convincingly in their lightweight bouts.

"I'll never fight Colby in an octagon where there's finances on the line. If I fight Colby, we're both going to jail. He's not making money off my career and what I've done. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC." –@DustinPoirier 😳pic.twitter.com/zhKT7Xb5J3 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 13, 2022

“Me and Conor have a history, Fighting him at ‘45 and bumping up, then bumping up, fighting him seven years later, beating him.

“Even that fight — I’m probably not going to fight Conor again. I don’t really want to fight Conor again. For me, that door is closed.”

While the interest is gone in it for Poirier he did acknowledge it was always a financially sound decision.

“The only reason I’d do it is for money. I beat him two times in a row. Can I best my two performances, can I knock him out quicker, can I 10-7 him? What can I do? I’ve done it.

“If I do it again, it’s just for money, right? So that’s a completely different thing.”

