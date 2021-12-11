“Might want to slow down on the Black Forge” – Dustin Poirier mocks “puffy” Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier mocks Conor McGregor’s build.

While speaking to Michael Bisping on Bisping’s Youtube channel, Dustin Poirier outlined his plans for beating Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 before downplaying the likelihood of another Conor McGregor bout occurring anytime soon.

He said: “By touching this dude up man. Putting him in bad positions, making him pay for mistakes he makes and just showing my overall fight IQ.”

If Poirier can manage to win this bout, he believes that Dana White will have Justin Gaethje set as his next fight.

“I mean Dana said Gaethje but I’m not thinking about next, I’m thinking about 25 minutes Saturday, you know, it’s been a busy year.”

Fourth time’s the charm

Coming off of two wins against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier’s busy year will also have proved to be a profitable one. When asked what he makes of McGregor’s claims that the two will fight for the belt if Poirier wins it, Poirier didn’t take it as being more than notions.

“That dude says a lot of shit man, I don’t make much of it.”

Bisping did ask Poirier what he made of McGregor’s new muscular build and Poirier couldn’t help but mock it.

“I did see a picture. He does look a little puffy man, might want to slow down on the Black Forge, whatever he’s got going on.”

Before a feed at The Black Forge.

After a feed at The Black Forge.

Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched! @blackforgeinn 🖤 🍀 pic.twitter.com/09xBxLQedy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2021

TMZ also asked Poirier if was expecting McGregor to call Poirier out if he wins against Oliveira but Poirier didn’t look particularly interested in talking about McGregor. He did, however, admit that the chapter would never be closed between the two.

“I don’t really think about it. I’m sure there’ll be a couple of people calling out.

“The chapter will never be closed.”

