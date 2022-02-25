Dublin’s Bellator 275 showcases promising Irish talent

Dublin’s Bellator 275 proved to be a mixed bag for upcoming Irish fighters but showed some very promising up and coming talent.

If you’re looking towards the future of Irish MMA, Bellator 275 may present some interesting case studies to work off of.

The earlier stages of the night proved to be particularly positive with both opening fights featuring Irish wins.

Lee Hammond kicked off proceedings with a dominant performance, finishing his bout in the first round with some solid ground and pound.

Conor McGregor even joined in on the celebrations, entering the octagon after the bout to celebrate with the up and coming SBG fighter. His win was also followed by another Irish win with Nathan Kelly coming out the right side of a split decision.

Mixed Bag

The next fight to feature an Irish based fighter was Daniele Scatizzi of SBG. Scatizzi came out with both Ireland and Italy flags against Vladamir Tokov who didn’t have his Russian flag with him.

While Tokov looked like the clear winner from the start, the outcome became more obvious in the latter stages of the fight. The third round saw Tokov knock his opponent down and convincingly defeat the SBG fighter in what the judges ended up scoring a unanimous decision win for the Russian.

Darragh Kelly really stood out in the prelims with a dominant first-round victory. Kelly’s professional debut couldn’t have gone any smoother as he utilised his impressive leg kicks to keep his opponent at bay until he took him down and upped the intensity with some impressive ground and pound.

Kelly ultimately finished his opponent with a guillotine much to the delight of the vocal Irish audience.

Unfortunately, Danni McCormack couldn’t capitalise on the Irish momentum and suffered a first-round knockout loss against a dominant Stephanie Page of France

