Derrick Lewis takes aim at Francis Ngannou in expletive laden rant

Derrick Lewis discusses potential fights with Covid concerns meaning Francis Ngannou could be his next opponent.

After an impressive first-round knockout against Chris Daukaus, Derrick Lewis was asked about who he could see winning in the Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou fight.

With his next fight possibly involving one of the two, Lewis gave an honest opinion on them both.

“I really don’t care. I don’t care who wins. Ciryl, I guess he’s a good dude, he’s a likeable guy. I couldn’t find anything wrong with him, personality-wise. Outside of fighting, he seems like a pretty cool dude.

“Ngannou on the other hand, he can kiss my ass. He seems like a dickhead 24/7 so f*** him.”

After emphasising that he really didn’t want another five-round fight, Dana White’s recent nod, that Lewis could step in if Gane couldn’t travel, seemed to surprise Lewis.

“Awww shit, if it’s going to be co-main event?”

After having it cleared up for him that it would be for the belt, Lewis felt conflicted as he wants the opportunity but was looking to avoid going five rounds.

“We’ll see, I guess we’ll see. Damn, I just told y’all I don’t any more five rounds but ok, we’ll see.

“I want the money… I guess I’ll be ready. Somewhat.”

With Stipe Miocic returning, however, Lewis believes that a fight between the two would be the best option as he stressed that three rounds was his wish.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, I don’t care. If it’s three rounds, I guess stipe. No matter who it is, three rounds man.”

An entertainer

From throwing his cup into the audience to making police jokes, Derrick Lewis has continued to be one of the most entertaining fighters beyond his already exciting fights.

As Lewis was asked if he was particularly excited about beating the record for most UFC knockouts, he claimed that the real reason he was celebrating so much in the octagon was that he had knocked out a police officer.

“That’s for Rodney King. I’m fighting a police officer, come on man.

“That’s the only chance you get to punch a police officer in the mouth and get away with it and then he’ll get up and shake your hand. That’s a great feeling man.”

DERRICK LEWIS, THE KNOCKOUT KING! 👑@TheBeast_UFC with the most knockouts in UFC HISTORY! #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/Y5bBmNx98t — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 19, 2021

Lewis also decided to throw his groin guard (cup) into the audience after the fight in a bid to make money out of an NFT that it could be made into.

“It’s the first time I threw my cup into the crowd. I was surprised a dude pushed a woman out of the way to get that cup but it is what it is.”

After a reporter pointed out that the man who caught it tried to do ‘a cuppy’, in a style similar to ‘shoeys’ that Aussies like Tai Tuivasa tend to do, Lewis laughed and claimed that his hygiene was good enough to give it a go.

“Awh that’s pretty good, I’m a clean guy. I’ve been pretty clean, drank a lot of water so he’s good.

“Oh my cup was definitely hot so the guy had a hot latte.”

