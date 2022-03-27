Demetrious Johnson defeats Muay Thai legend in mixed-rules bout

‘Mighty Mouse’ defeats Rodtang

Demetrious Johnson has come out the victor in his special-rules fight against Muay Thai great, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The unusual showcase event was hosted by ONE Championship, Johnson’s current MMA promoter, where the bout featured as the co-main event in their 10-year anniversary card.

Mixed-rule fights tend to be a strange area for most as a new ruleset may not appeal to established fans and the outcome can tend to be predictable, depending on what way the advantage goes towards a specific discipline.

Taking one of the all-time MMA greats and putting them up against one of the all-time Muay Thai greats, however, came with its merits.

The bout consisted of alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA respectively.

Johnson’s goal for the first round was surely one of survival as the Muay Thai round was bound to provide a large challenge but Johnson held his own against one of the greats to get through.

Demetrious Johnson chokes out Rodtang..he really capitalised on the 2nd MMA rd.#ONEX pic.twitter.com/F4GxnO7Ze4 — MMA Kenya (@MMAFansKenya) March 26, 2022

The win

Once the second round came, however, Johnson’s well-rounded game became abundantly clear as he got Jitmuangnon to the ground and got his submission via a rear-naked choke.

Johnson didn’t regret his decision to try the special rules fight as he thinks it will play a part in building his legacy.

“You know, this training camp was really (good) for me, I had a great team around me,” said Johnson.

“They prepared me for this madness… I knew it was going to be hell.

“No one remembers your name if you don’t take risks. I knew he was the hardest hitting man in this entire division… 35-years-old, I ain’t no spring chicken, but I can still fight.”

Read Next: Nate Diaz publically requests UFC contract release

Read More About: mma, Muay Thai