Khamzat Chimaev maintains Conor McGregor is welcome to train with him and Darren Till

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev’s bromance has quickly become a fan favourite and the two have even joined together to make ‘Team Smash Bros,’ an exclusive club that they hope Conor McGregor will join.

When asked if he had heard back from Conor McGregor after inviting him to train with them, Chimaev claimed he hadn’t but maintains he’s welcome to join.

“I don’t think so,” said Chimaev when Ariel Helwani asked if McGregor had responded.

“I heard something about that but I said he’s welcome if he wants to come.”

With talks of a fight against Usman next coming to the forefront, Chimaev has claimed that he would be happy to assist McGregor to attain the belt that they are both eyeing up.

“Usman is smaller than me, I’ve seen him in real life. Maybe he can fight with that guy. We can help him if he wants to come back.

“I talk about the guy’s fame. The guy’s ten times more famous than me, the UFC can make that (fight). Everyone understands this is business.”

While Chimaev may be saying this as he looks for a big money fight with McGregor afterwards for the belt, Till also agreed that McGregor was welcome to join them, under one condition.

“He needs to leave his ego and come and train with us.”

Team Smash Bros.

With ‘Team Smash Bros’ becoming as popular as they are, the question of how their bromance started was also bound to pop up.

“Me and Khamzat did the (Instagram) live when he pulled the knife out on me and we were like, ‘let’s fight.’ I said to Khamzat (afterwards), ‘can I come over and train with you’ and he was like, ‘Of course brother, you’re welcome to come to Sweden.'”

Darren Till vs Khamzat Chimaev anyone? 👀 Watch as Till & Chimaev talk Neil Magny and Chimaev flips out a knife 👀😬#violentmoney #vmtv #theviolentmic #ufc #mma pic.twitter.com/YNiqkzWvMy — Violent Money TV (@VM_TV_) May 14, 2021

“As soon as I got there we sort of clicked straight away so now it’s Team Smash Bros for life. We’re going to take over, aren’t we?”

A question that Chimaev simply answered by saying, “Kill everybody, Smesh everybody.”

