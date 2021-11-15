“The bum wriggler vs the wee tractor” – Danni Neilan wants to fight Valerie Loureda

Neilan vs Loureda.

Danni Neilan is eager to get a bout with Valerie Loureda as the two come off victories.

Neilan won her bout against Audrey Kerouche at Bellator 270 via TKO and Loureda won against Taylor Turner at Bellator 271.

Neilan has been vocal about wanting a fight against Valerie Loureda since Bellator 270 where she said Artem Lobov told her to call Loureda out.

“Artem Lobov told me to call out @valerielouredaa – I’ll go to America and move up to flyweight for one fight with Valerie and her big a***!” – @danni_neilan wants to make her US debut in @BellatorMMA next!@SBG_Ireland @Bellator_Europe @MirrorFighting pic.twitter.com/CHjjPhrCJF — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) November 5, 2021

“Artem Lobov told me to call out Valerie Loureda so I’ll move up to flyweight, go to America for one fight against Valerie Loureda and her big arse.

“I’ll beat her at this weight so I will and I’ll get a big payday for it.

“So let’s do that for the craic and sure if I do that I’ll have a shot at the champ at 125lbs before I scamper back down to my own weight.”

The money fight

While Neilan joked that she had seen more of Loureda on Instagram than her fights, she said that she wasn’t a hater but was eager for the payday.

“[I’ve seen] a lot of her Instagram. Ahh no, I’m not a hater at all. she’s making way more money than me and she’s got that only fans page flying so fair play to her.

“She’s making money, she’s a pretty girl but people like me want to fight the pretty girls to get the money and I’m a hell of a lot better of a fighter than Valerie is but she’s a lot better than me at Instagram so let’s do it.”

Good work champ 👏🏻 now it’s time you got a proper test, the bum wiggler🍑 vs the wee tractor 🚜 ,

USA 🇺🇸 vs Ireland 🇮🇪 and don’t worry I’ll move up weigh don’t want you cutting bootyfat from the money 💰 maker , let’s dance 💃 @ScottCoker @JudeSamuel_ @John_Kavanagh @BellatorMMA https://t.co/CrFSu0mvmx — Danni Neilan (@danni_neilan) November 13, 2021

After Loureda’s win against Turner, Neilan emerged on Twitter with a message for “the bum wriggler.”

“Good work champ, now it’s time you got a proper test, the bum wriggler vs the wee tractor, USA vs Ireland and don’t worry I’ll move up weight. Don’t want you cutting bootyfat from the moneybag maker, let’s dance.”

Irish fans will be hoping the potential bout could take place in Ireland following the atmosphere of Bellator 270, which particularly rung through during Peter Queally’s walkout.

P4P best crowd in MMA. Up the Irish. pic.twitter.com/3NvZgDey6L — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 5, 2021

